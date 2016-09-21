Serial bank robber found guilty of 3 counts of robbery - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Serial bank robber found guilty of 3 counts of robbery

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)- United States Attorney Danny C. Williams Sr. for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced a jury in the United States District Court found Jesse Bud Leaverton, 58, guilty of three counts of Bank Robbery. The trial was presided over by United States District Court Chief Judge Gregory K. Frizzell and he will sentence Leaverton on December 20.

According to the evidence at trial, Leaverton went on a bank robbery spree that begun on June 18, with the robbery of the Arvest Bank at 218 South Memorial Drive in Tulsa when Leaverton handed a teller a threatening note demanding money and stating that he had a gun and would use it if necessary. 

On June 23, Leaverton robbed Bank of America at 5950 East Admiral in Tulsa with another threatening note to a teller that demanded money and stated that he had a gun and would be “watching her.”  

The next day, June 24, Leaverton robbed Security State Bank in Fairfax, Oklahoma, by again handing a teller a threatening note that stated that he had a gun and a knife and would kill her.  After taking the money, Leaverton reminded the teller that he would kill her.   

Leaverton was located by the United States Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force in Missouri on June 30. The Federal Bureau of Investigation recovered cash receipts, camping equipment, and a new car title from Leaverton’s car. Additionally, FBI agents also found clothing and eyeglasses similar to the ones Leaverton wore during the bank robberies.

