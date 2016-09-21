LPD is looking for new officers to join the force

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Become a part of the solution and help make a positive change in our community.

The Lawton Police Department, an equal opportunity employer, is a growing law enforcement agency that provides a variety of specialization fields for those wishing to become police officers. Generally, all new officers are assigned to Uniform Operations for the first three years of their employment. After that, transfer to other duties are considered as vacancies are identified.

To become a Lawton Police Officer, an applicant must follow and meet the requirements outlined below:

Must be between the ages of 21 to 45 years old

Must have no felony convictions

Must have a High School Diploma or GED

Must not have more than 2 criminal misdemeanor convictions within the last 10 years or since your 18th birthday and none within the last 3 years.

Must not be living with anyone who: Has been convicted of a felony unless waived by the Chief of Police Has been convicted of more than 2 criminal misdemeanors within the last 2 years unless waived by the Chief of Police Is currently a fugitive from justice (Note: A fugitive from justice is defined as any person who has committed any felony or misdemeanor for which they are subject to arrest and prosecution at the time of application.) Must not be on probation or a deferred sentence for any criminal violation at the time of the application unless waived by the Chief of Police

Must not be convicted or criminally involved with: Sexual assault (of any kind) Public lewdness Indecency with a child

Must not have been arrested or convicted for possession or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. Applicants who have used illegal drugs may not be automatically excluded from consideration for employment. Determining factors for further consideration is based on frequency of use, last date used, and type of drug used.

Must not have been convicted of 10 or more traffic violations within the last 5 years or since your 18th birthday.

Must not have been convicted for D.U.I., D.W.I., or A.P.C. within the last five (5) years preceding the date of application.

Must not have been convicted of driving with a suspended license within the last 5 years unless waived by the Chief of Police

Must not have sold or abused steroids

Must not have a conviction for domestic abuse

All applicants will be required to complete and pass each of the following to be considered for hiring and to enter the Police Academy:

Physical Assessment 300 Meter Run - Minimum time 72.0 Seconds - 1 point deduction per second over 72 seconds - 25 points maximum score Push Ups - 25 push ups in one (1) minute - 1 point deduction for each push up under 25 - 25 points maximum score Sit Ups - 25 sit ups in one (1) minute - 1 point deduction for each sit up under 25 - 25 points maximum score Verticle Jump in inches - 16 inches - 1 point deduction for each 1.5 inches under 16 inches - 25 points maximum score.



Written Examination The examination is given to those applicants who successfully complete the physical ability test. You must score a minimum of 70% to move forward in the process.

Oral Interviews Once you have passed the written test, you will then move forward to the first oral interview. The first interview is conducted by a panel of police officers and civilians. You must score a minimum of 70% on the oral interview.

Test Scores Once the oral interview is concluded, the scores of the written test and oral interview are combined and averaged. You must have an average of 80% to continue in the process.

Second Oral Interview There will be a second interview that occurs during the final stages of the process and is conducted by the Chief of Police and his Staff.

Extensive Background Investigation The background investigation includes, but is not limited to, previous employment, traffic and criminal checks, education, financial responsibility, and character references as previously outlined.

Psychological Examination The psychological examination includes completion of the MMPI and CPI tests, including interpretation by a licensed practitioner trained to evaluate results of both tests.

Drug Screening Complete drug testing is performed to check for any illegal substance.

Physical Examination Physical examination included a complete medical examination and evaluation

Polygraph Examination A polygraph examination is performed on those individuals that are given a "Conditional Offer of Employment"



The benefits of those who will become Lawton Police Officers are:

Starting Salary $38,147 first year

80 hours of Paid Vacation following completion of the first year's employment. The amount of paid vacation increases periodically up to 160 hours after 16 years of employment . 88 hours extra pay for holidays each year

Life Insurance Plan

96 hours of Paid Sick Leave each year; unused sick leave can accumulate to 576 hours after which time you will be paid for any sick leave that exceeds 576 hours at regular salary rates

4 hours of Paid Bereavement Leave for loss of family members as identified in the labor agreement

Up to 30 days Paid Military Leave for members of a military Reserve unit or the National Guard

Retirement Program with the Oklahoma Police Officer's Pension System which allows officers to retire at 50% after 20 years of service or 75% after 30 years of service (Vested Retirement after 10 years at a reduced rate). There is also a Deferred Option Plan that will allow you to work and additional 5 years for a lump sum payment.

Time and a half in pay or compensated time off for Overtime

Paid Employment Health Plan (Employee pays $32.50 bi-weekly. City of Lawton pays partially for family members when employees pay the balance for the family plan)

Educational incentives available for “out of pocket” tuition expenses for successful completion of approved courses

Uniforms and Equipment - The City provides all duty required: Uniforms Leather Goods Footwear Coats Hats Weapons Vehicles



