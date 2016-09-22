Bed bug found in Duncan High School

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan High School would like parents and students to be aware of a recent incident on the campus. School officials have identified a single bed bug specimen in an isolated area.

Pest Control professionals were immediately contacted. No other bed bugs were found. Duncan High School plans to follow the suggested course of treatment as a precaution. This will minimally impact the school day.

