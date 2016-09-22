Freedom Elementary is one of “America’s Healthiest Schools!” in - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Freedom Elementary is one of "America's Healthiest Schools!" in 2016

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)– Freedom Elementary School is one of 300 schools were recognized as the healthiest schools in America by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, an organization founded by the American Heart Association and Clinton Foundation, working to empower kids to develop lifelong, healthy habits.

“Healthy schools are better schools—it’s that simple,” says Dr. Howell Wechsler, CEO of the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. “Research tells us students who attend healthy schools perform better academically, have better attendance and their behavior improves.”

These schools meet or exceed stringent standards set by the Alliance’s Healthy Schools Program for serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality physical and health education and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.

Award-winning schools are serving as best-in-class examples of a nationwide movement to create healthier environments for kids. All recognized schools:

  • Meet or exceed updated federal nutrition standards for school meals, which include increased fruits and vegetables, whole grain-rich items and meals lower in saturated fat
  • Offer school breakfast to their students every day
  • Meet or exceed snack and beverage requirements for the federal Smart Snacks in School standards
  • Implement district wellness policies and report progress annually
  • Provide students with at least 60 minutes of physical education per week and ensure activity throughout the school day

Fort Sill’s Freedom Elementary School receive the highest level of recognition, the Gold.

Every school recognized is enrolled in the Alliance’s Healthy Schools Program—one of the nation’s largest school-based childhood obesity prevention initiatives, which has reached more than 20 million students by working with nearly 35,000 schools. Schools are eligible for National Healthy Schools Awards at the Bronze, Silver or Gold level, based on the standards they achieve.

Throughout the month of September, the America’s Healthiest Schools campaign will celebrate the accomplishments of these 328 schools and encourage parents, teachers, administrators, community members and students to make a difference in their own school by visiting healthiergeneration.org. Any school in the country can join the Alliance’s Healthy Schools Program at no cost.

