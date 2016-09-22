Arraignment Duncan pastor charged with indecent acts to a child is approaching

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A court date has been set for the former Duncan church and school leader accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl who was staying with him.

Jody Hilliard was assistant pastor at First Baptist Church in Duncan for 26 years. He also taught school and was a principal in Elgin and Ninnekah.

The young girl, who is from Missouri, told investigators Hilliard abused her in the summer of 2015. He was charged back in April with two felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child.

Hilliard will be arraigned in Stephens county on October 13.

