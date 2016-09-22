LPS Foundation holds annual all-you-can-eat fundraiser breakfast

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Many programs Lawton students look forward to every year, couldn't happen without the support of the Lawton Public Schools Foundation.

Every year, the foundation awards grants to teachers who apply for funding for classroom and extracurricular activities that aren't covered by the school district budget. In fact, last year the foundation gave out $85,000 in grants.



One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is tomorrow morning. You can start the day with a great breakfast at Golden Corral, and help students at the same time. Tickets are $10 at the door. The benefit starts at 6:30 a.m. and goes until 9:00 a.m.

The money raised tomorrow morning will pay for grants for science, math, and technology programs in the classroom. It also helps pay for bands to go to state competitions, for students to participate in things like academic quiz bowls and for national honor society field trips.

The waiters and waitresses will be our board members and high school student leader. The benefit breakfast sounds like a great way to start your Friday!

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.