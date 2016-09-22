LPS drug testing policy to be discussed at board meeting tonight

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- At tonight's meeting of the Board of Education, there will be a discussion on agenda about modifying the Lawton Public School district’s drug testing policy.

According to the agenda, Assistant Superintendent Barbara Ellis will present modifications of the drug testing policy to the board for approval.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. at Shoemaker Center located at 753 Fort Sill Boulevard. The public is invited. The meeting will be broadcast live on Fidelity Communications Channel 8.

