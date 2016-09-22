OK celebrates National Hunting & Fishing Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – As part of a 48-state National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses Network, hunters and fisherman join like-minded sportsmen-legislators from across the nation in celebrating the 44th National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, September 24.

This day recognizes the time-honored traditions of hunting and angling, as well as the historical and current contributions of the original conservationists – hunters and anglers – in supporting sound, science-based fish and wildlife conservation.

Through purchasing licenses, tags and waterfowl stamps, and by paying excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, fishing tackle, motorboat fuel, and other hunting and fishing equipment, sportsmen and women drive conservation funding in the United States. Collectively, these funding sources constitute the American system of conservation funding, a completely unique “user pays – public benefits” system.

Authorized in 1937, the Pittman-Robertson act, and later the Dingell-Johnson act in 1950 and the Wallop-Breaux amendment in 1984, provide funds from the aforementioned excise tax revenue to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Last year alone, Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson combined contributed $25,729,133, while hunting and fishing licenses brought an additional $17,923,566 to fund conservation efforts in the state.

All Oklahomans benefit from these monies through improved access to public lands, public shooting facilities, improved water quality, habitat restoration, fish and wildlife research (game and non-game), private and public habitat management, hunter education, angler access area construction, and numerous other projects funded through this system.

More information on National Hunting and Fishing Day is available at www.nhfday.org or on the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation website at http://sportsmenslink.org/policies/federal/ascf.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.