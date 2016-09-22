Anheuser-Busch urges OK residents to not drink and drive - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Anheuser-Busch urges OK residents to not drink and drive

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Employees of Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma celebrated Anheuser-Busch’s seventh annual Global Beer Responsible Day by spreading Budweiser’s drunk-driving prevention message: "Give A Damn. Don’t Drive Drunk." 

Global Beer Responsible Day, started by Anheuser-Busch in 2010, is a yearly day in which thousands of A-B employees and wholesaler partners educate their communities about alcohol responsibility. According to the CDC, about one in three traffic deaths in the U.S. involved a drunk driver. Global Beer Responsible Day’s mission is to educate communities about alcohol responsibility and decrease the number of drunk drivers and drunk driving incidents.

“At Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma, we’re determined to play our part in keeping our community safe,” said Eric James, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma. “Global Beer Responsible Day is a great opportunity to come together and stress the importance of responsible drinking. The message is clear: take a cab, call a friend, or designate a driver. Care enough to get home safely. No excuses.”

Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma employees participated in this event by traveling to different restaurants and bars and handing out Global Beer Responsible Day promotional cards and speaking with patrons about getting home safely.  

The safety of the communities where Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma operates is of utmost importance to the team, not just on Global Beer Responsible Day, but throughout the year. Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma partners with retailers to help train employees, clerks and servers, on how to properly check an I.D., and encourages consumers to sign a pledge to be the designated driver for their group that night. It is an ongoing effort to educate communities about alcohol responsibility and ensure their safety.  

