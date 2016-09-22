Altus police investigate high school threat - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus police investigate high school threat

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- New information this afternoon on a story we first brought you last night on 7 News at 10. Altus police have spent the day investigating a threat made against Altus High School.

Chief Tim Murphy says investigators are talking to as many people as they can about a racially-charged threat against the school, posted on a campus computer yesterday afternoon.

Officers went to the school to check it out after a staff member found it on the screen.

We've heard from a lot of concerned parents on our Facebook page about this.
Altus Public Schools spokeswoman Amanda Davis says student safety is their top priority and security has been heightened.

“Three of our security officers from Altus Public Schools have been stationed at the high school for the remainder of the week. Patrol has been increased as well. Investigators from Altus Police Department are on hand at Altus High School. In addition, Altus police will be sending officers to Friday's football game," said Amanda Davis, the public information officer for Altus Public Schools

As the threat continues to be investigated, police are asking anyone who has any information to come forward. We'll keep you posted.

