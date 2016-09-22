Temple Fire Dept's annual fundraiser is tomorrow - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Temple Fire Dept's annual fundraiser is tomorrow

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TEMPLE, OK (KSWO)- A local volunteer fire department is inviting the community to come on out to its 7th annual Brisket Dinner fundraiser.

The Temple Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its fundraising dinner starting tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. which includes a brisket sandwich, dessert and a drink for $8.

The funds raised will help the department pay for updates to their wildland bunker gear, maintenance on their equipment and supplies. Besides helping out the department, the community gets a chance to get to know their local firefighters.

“It's a good opportunity to meet everyone on the department and see what we have and ask any questions about fire safety and fire prevention and have a good time with their fellow neighbors,” said Assistant Fire Chief Joe Harris.

Again the dinner, which is sponsored by the Cache Valley Lodge 530, starts at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow at the Temple Volunteer Fire Department and will go until the food runs out. 

It also takes place in conjunction with the Temple Tigers Homecoming parade, so after you get a good meal, you can enjoy the parade which starts at 2:00 p.m.

