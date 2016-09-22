Child struck by car on the way to Altus school

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A child was taken to the hospital this morning after being hit by an SUV. It happened in Altus around 8:15 a.m.

A witness says the child was riding his bike to the junior high school when he was hit at the intersection of Broadway and Navajo.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries. The witness says the driver was visibly shaken but was not hurt.

We've reached out to the Altus police department for more information. You can count on us to keep you updated as soon as that information comes in.

