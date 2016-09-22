Bill signed to protect women's breast health

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Gov. Mary Fallin this week ceremonially signed into law a measure requiring healthcare providers to give notice to some women who may have an increased risk of breast cancer.

House Bill 2601, by state Rep. Mike Ritze, requires healthcare facilities to include breast density information in all mammography reports and would require the facility to also include additional notice to patients who have extremely dense breast tissue that they are at an increased risk for breast cancer.

Ritze, a board-certified physician, says dense breast tissue is not abnormal but it does make it more difficult to detect abnormalities and leads to an increased risk of cancer.

“Our goal is simply to ensure that women have the information they need to make informed decisions about their health,” said Ritze, R-Broken Arrow, chair of the House Public Health Committee. “If we can empower patients with information, they can take the appropriate steps to reduce their risk.”

Ritze emphasized that the measure does not create a duty of care or other legal obligation beyond the duty to provide notice. The bill also clarifies that any notice inconsistent with the federal Mammography Quality Standards Act is not required. House Bill 2601 will go into effect on November 1.

