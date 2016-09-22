OKC nonprofit wins ‘Angels in Adoption’ Award - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC nonprofit wins ‘Angels in Adoption’ Award

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

WASHINGTON, DC (KSWO) – Senator James Lankford (R-OK) congratulated one the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s (CCAI) Angels in Adoption award winner, the Deaconess Pregnancy and Adoption Services, which is located in Oklahoma City. This award is given annually to individuals, couples and organizations that have made contributions on behalf of children in need of families.

“I am thankful Oklahoma has organizations that are committed to the service of children and families like Deaconess Pregnancy and Adoption,” said Lankford. “Their support is focused on providing all who walk through their doors with caring and loving service that gives real hope to children, women and families in need. It was an honor to nominate them for this recognition. I am grateful for their service, and I congratulate them on this very-well deserved award.”

Deaconess Pregnancy and Adoption was founded in 1900 and has helped more than 12,000 expectant parents and more than 5,500 families have been created through adoption. The organization provides counseling, direction and resources for pregnant mothers and families seeking adoption. They also provide birth parents and adoptees with assistance through adoption reunions.

