Child Passenger Safety Week: Free car seat safety event in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)— The Comanche County Health Department announced today its participation in Child Passenger Safety Week, a campaign dedicated to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible, every trip, every time. Child Passenger Safety Week runs September 18 to 24 and is sponsored by NHTSA. Lawton’s event is being held on September 23 at the Comanche County Health Department located at 1010 South Sheridan Road from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All parents and caregivers are invited to attend – car seat checks are free. To receive a car seat check or to be eligible to receive a car seat, the child must be present. Car seats will be available for $10 per car seat for those who can provide proof of government assistance. An expectant mother must be within six weeks of delivery.

“Every 33 seconds, a child under 13 is involved in a crash,” said Devon Sisson, Director of Safe Kids Oklahoma. “Using car seats that are age- and size-appropriate is the best way to keep your child safe.” Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, she said, and car seats, booster seats, and seat belts can make all the difference. “In 2014, there were 252 children under 5 saved because they were riding in the correct car seats. Car seats matter, and having the right car seat installed and used the right way is critical.”

She added that too often, parents move their children to the front seat before they should, which increases the risk of injury and death. The safest place for all kids under 13 is in the back seats of cars. Also, according to NHTSA, about 24 percent of children 4 to 7 who should be riding in booster seats were prematurely moved to seat belts, and 9 percent were unbuckled altogether.

“It’s our job to keep our children safe,” she said. “Get your car seats checked. Make certain they’re installed correctly, that your kids are in the right seats and are buckled in correctly. Even if you think your child is safe, check again, so you can be sure that your child is the safest he or she can be while traveling.”

NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible up to the top height or weight allowed by their particular seats. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing-only “infant” car seat, he/she should travel in a rear-facing “convertible” or all-in-one car seat. Once your child outgrows the rear-facing size limits, the child is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seats with harness, children should be placed in booster seats until they’re the right size to use seat belts safely.

Too many children ride in car seats that have been installed incorrectly, or are the wrong car seats for their age and size. Other children ride while completely unbuckled. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 59 percent of car seats are misused.

Always remember to register your car seat and booster seat with the car seat manufacturer so you can be notified in the event of a recall. Parents and caregivers can view more information on car seat safety and locate a certified technician at www.safercar.gov/parents.

