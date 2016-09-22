Walmart Foundation awards $50K to Southwest OK Community Action Group

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Two community action groups in southwest Oklahoma have received $50,000 each from the Walmart Foundation's Giving program.



The money went to the Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group in Altus and the Community Action Development Corporation in Frederick. The group provides a hot midday meal five days a week to citizens 60 years of age or older in Greer, Harmon and Jackson County.



“The senior nutrition program offers more than just meals,” said Virginia Goskey, senior nutrition program director for SOCAG. “The program gives seniors a place to socialize and develop friendships, connects them to many vital resources in the community and makes them feel accepted and cared for. In a word, the senior nutrition program gives hope.”

It will be used to help with their senior nutrition programs. The Walmart Foundation grant will help pay staff salaries and buy food and supplies for the senior nutrition program, which offers senior citizens the choice of having their meal in a congregate setting or through home delivery. Every participant is given monthly nutrition education via pamphlets and/or on-site training. Congregant participants have the opportunity take advantage of monthly health checks, games and entertainment, and exercise equipment.



“These two organizations do so much for our rural communities. They provide meals, they provide transportation, they work with head start. and we're just so thankful for the Walmart Foundation and all that they do to help fund organizations like these,” said Rep. Jeff Coody of District 63.



Coody says the Walmart Foundation grant will offset budget cuts from federal and state grants that at one time entirely funded the programs.

“Walmart, and the Walmart Foundation, understand that organizations such as Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group are essential to building stronger communities. They share our values and are committed to helping those in need in the communities we serve,” said Rodney Walker, Walmart vice president and regional general manager. “Through this grant, we are hopeful that residents in this area will feel a positive effect, and through that effect our impact will be expanded.”

The Walmart Foundation’s State Giving Program supports organizations that create opportunities so people can live better, awarding grants that have a long-lasting, positive impact on communities across the U.S.

To be considered for support, prospective grantee organizations must submit applications through the Walmart Foundation State Giving Program’s online grant application. Applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in order to meet the program’s minimum eligibility criteria. Additional information about the program’s funding guidelines and application process are available online at www.walmartfoundation.org/stategiving.

