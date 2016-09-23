Rodeo star Hunter Herrin competes in hometown - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The 2016 Apache Stampede PRCA rodeo kicks off Friday, and one of the best calf ropers in the business, Apache native, Hunter Herrin will be competing in it.
Herrin has gone to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas eight times, and this December will be his ninth trip.

Just this year Herrin has won at some big time rodeos, including The American down in Dallas, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo where he broke a 13-year arena record for calf roping, with a 6.6 second run, and he also won the Reno, Nevada Rodeo to name just a few titles.

Hunter made a trip down to the station Thursday to do an interview with 7 News, to talk about the Apache Stampede Rodeo this weekend, and a little about his career.

The Apache Stampede Rodeo starts Friday, with the slack and steer roping at 6 p.m. The main rodeo events begin Saturday at 7 p.m. Sunday's events will start at 2 p.m.
Hunter will be competing on Sunday, if you'd like to watch him.
Tickets are 10 dollars for ages six and up. Six and under get in free.
It will be at the Apache City Park.

