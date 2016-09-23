Cache Fire Department holds Indian taco fundraiser

CACHE, OK (KSWO)- The Cache Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Indian Taco Fundraiser this weekend. Head on out Saturday, September 24th to the Fire station at 602 South 8th Street between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for a good meal for a good cause.

The Indian taco and a drink are only $8; that’s a small price to pay to show your support for hardworking civil servants.

Cache Fire Chief Dale Winham says fundraisers like this is their bread and butter--ensuring they have the money they need to purchase or repair equipment needed to battle fires. He says this year they're hoping to raise enough money to replace 10 to 12-year-old breathing tanks and masks. He says the new ones will hold more oxygen.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards purchasing new equipment for the department to keep Cache and surrounding areas safe.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.