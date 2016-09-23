Take a trip to Robber’s Cave State Park

WILBURTON, OK (KSWO)- Fall has officially started and that means this is a wonderful time of year to visit an Oklahoma State Park. Robber’s Cave State Park has fun activities year round, but particularly in the fall, as well as comfortable accommodations.

The thick forest around Robber’s Cave State Park, seems to preserve time itself. The massive rock formations not only stand as a testament to time, but they also appear to protect the legends of the area, the hideouts of Jesse James and Belle Starr.

The heat of summer is past and the sun-lit days are warm enough to be comfortable and not so cool as to be uncomfortable. Fall is arguably the best season for outdoor activity.

“Robber’s Cave State Park offers an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities. We offer a wide variety of activities that people typically expect when they come through an Oklahoma state Park. Hiking and equestrian trails, swimming, boating, fishing, camping, lodging, the nature center. The list goes on and on. However, we offer a great variety of other activities that people don’t typically expect when they come to a park,” said Aron Miab, the park’s manager.

There are bicycle and paddle cart rentals. There’s a paddleboat dock at Lake Carlton, where you can find canoes, kayaks, aqua-cycles and more. There are 89 RV sites and 26 very comfortable, very charming cabins.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.