US Secret Service will examine the computer Altus High School threat was sent from

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus police are continuing to work closely with Altus Public Schools today in hopes of determining the origin of the racially charged threat made from an Altus High School computer on Wednesday, September 21. Police responded to the high school at approx. 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after the post was found by high school staff.

Investigators will continue to conduct interviews. Schools officials have surrendered the computer that is believed to have been used over to police. A forensic examination will be completed by the United States Secret Service on that computer.

