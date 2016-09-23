Google investment in OK to reach $2 billion by 2018

MAYES COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – Google announced the continued expansion of facilities in their existing site in Mayes County to a total investment of $2 billion by 2018, with increased local employment to more than 400 people.

“Google’s $2-billion-dollar investment announcement in Oklahoma is yet another example of our state’s success in attracting, retaining and growing some of the best companies in the world. Google is a model corporate neighbor, having reinvested in its community more than $1.5 million in STEM grants and tech programs. We’re pleased not only with the investment Google has made in Oklahoma, but also with the commitment the company has made in using Oklahoma’s abundant renewable energy, like wind, to power a sizable portion of its operations. This announcement is a win for Mayes County and the entire state of Oklahoma,” said Governor Mary Fallin.

Google’s data centers are some of the most efficient in the world, using 50 percent less energy than the typical data center. Google is the first major Internet services company to gain external certification of the high environmental, workplace safety, and energy management standards of its data centers. The data center in Mayes County is the first data center to achieve Google’s Zero Waste to Landfill commitment, which means when waste leaves the data centers, none of it goes to a landfill—100 percent is diverted to a more sustainable pathway, with no more than 10% of it going to a waste-to-energy facility, unless waste-to-energy can be proved more valuable than alternative diversion paths.

"We’ve made progress on our expansion since our announcement in 2012, having expanded by many hundreds of thousands of square feet. The expansion of facilities in Mayes County will bring our investment to a total of $2 billion by 2018, with our local employment at more than 400 people. Since opening our data center operations here in 2011, we have received tremendous support from the local community and state of Oklahoma, which has allowed us to grow and operate at 'Google speed.' Oklahoma is an important home for Google, and we look forward to a bright future here." - Joe Kava, Vice President of Google Data Center Operations

“Google’s continued expansion at its Oklahoma data center campus is great news for Oklahoma. The $2 billion capital investment and creation of more than 400 high-quality STEM jobs in Oklahoma further demonstrates our state’s position as a leader in tech,” said Secretary of Commerce and Tourism, Deby Snodgrass.

Google also announced a $100,000 grant to the Workforce Development division of the MidAmerica Industrial Park to support the continued growth and development of STEM education in Northeast Oklahoma.

