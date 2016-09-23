WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO)- On Saturday morning, Wichita Falls Fire and Police are hosting a Fire Truck Pull to benefit Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) athletes in the area at Academy Sports and Outdoors on Lawrence Road starting at 10:00 a.m.

Special Olympics athletes and local first responders will join the public in pulling a 55,000-pound fire truck 75 feet as fast as they can. The fastest civilian, public safety and youth teams, as well as the team that raises the most money, will be featured in the awards ceremony following the event.

Prior to the event, they will be doing a special presentation to one of our athletes (Daniel Bowen) that passed away this summer. Daniel was also a MDA ambassador for the Wichita Falls Fire Department. Members of Special Olympics Texas’ Athlete Leadership Program (ALP) will be presenting Daniel’s parents with an ALPS polo (which was Daniel’s) that they all signed. In addition, the trophy that will be awarded to the winning Fire Truck Pull team has been renamed in Daniel’s honor – The Daniel Bowen Memorial Trophy – because of his heavy involvement with the Fire Department and Special Olympics. Daniel participated with SOTX for 12 years in Athletics. He just joined the ALPS group this past year.

On Saturday, all Special Olympics programs around the world will be celebrating Eunice Kennedy Shriver Day (EKS Day). This day is observed on the fourth Saturday of September each year. It celebrates Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the founder of Special Olympics. The day is a global call for people to perform acts of inclusion, acceptance and unity for people with intellectual disabilities. (The Fire Truck Pull event promotes exactly that!)

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a privately funded non-profit organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 55,200 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship.

