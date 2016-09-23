Technology helps ACT scores in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Despite news earlier this month of dropping ACT scores in OK, 12 Lawton area schools are using technology to improve their test scores. They use a web-based, Oklahoma-specific curriculum and test prep technology.

Elle Snavely from Washington Elementary School in Lawton, OK says, “...the students love it (USATestprep) and I think it is helpful in engaging them.” She also feels USATestprep’s technology is more valuable than other programs she has used.

One hundred and forty schools statewide in OK and 1.8 million students and teachers nationwide also use this technology (USATestprep) to prepare for high-stakes tests. On average, their students gain 1-2 semester’s growth in performance with USATestprep’s web technology

With 154,000 students in Oklahoma’s five largest school districts alone, test prep technology can make a major impact on education. Oklahoma schools can access math and English language arts resources on the platform that align to the new, 2016 Oklahoma Academic Standards.

