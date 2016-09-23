Update: Lawton shooting may have been a drive-by

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Reports of a man shot early this morning now has Lawton police looking into it as a possible drive-by shooting.



It happened near 10th and Washington Avenue in Lawton, shortly before 3:00 a.m. Police say the man told dispatchers he was shot twice.



He was taken to the hospital and at last check, the 32-year-old man was still in surgery.



Police are looking into it as a drive-by, but they say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

