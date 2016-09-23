LPS Foundation fundraiser raises money for teacher, student gran - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPS Foundation fundraiser raises money for teacher, student grants

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Since about 1998, the Lawton Public Schools Foundation has held its annual benefit breakfast to raise money for grants that will help local teachers and students.

About 600 people attended this morning's breakfast at Golden Corral. The fundraising event is the biggest fundraiser for the LPS foundation and the grants it will pay for will cover needed supplies and technology for classroom projects and programs. 

Organizers say it's especially important because the money is not there in the current budget.

"When we can get the community behind us to raise money for our foundation which we turn around and give back to the kids in and outside the classroom, you can't go wrong with that," said Brad Cooksey, the President of the Lawton Public Schools Foundation.

Cooksey says they will probably raise about $15,000 from this event. They also receive donations from sponsors, like Golden Corral, and with their help they've raised over $80,000 throughout the last year.

