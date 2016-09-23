Salvation Army luncheon aims to inspire the community

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Salvation Army of Lawton hosted an event today aimed at inspiring community residence with stories of hope, healing, and wholeness. The 2nd Annual Inspiring Hope Luncheon was a free event held at Great Plains Technology Center that provided a look inside the work that the Salvation Army does in our community.

Many in attendance shared positive stories of transformation thanks to the services provided by the Salvation Army of Lawton.

“We want people to come and sit down and be inspired by the stories of individuals that came with broken lives and broken hearts and how they are able to recoup with the help of the Salvation Army," said Captain Israel Roseno of the Salvation Army.

Captain Israel Roseno hopes that this event raises awareness about the work that the Salvation Army does in our community. He wants the organization to be as transparent as possible in its spending. He encourages citizens who are interested to stop by to see how their funding is used to help the less fortunate.

“When they come here and donate or volunteer or even if they receive services, they can come to the Salvation Army. Because we are going to try to give them the best treatment possible. We’re going to use our resources the best way possible to meet their needs," said Roseno.

Board members, volunteers and community members were all in attendance.

Donations make the work the Salvation Army does in our community possible. If you want to be part of the solution, please consider donating or volunteering with the Salvation Army.

