Temple VFD hold 8th Annual Brisket Dinner fundraiser

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TEMPLE, OK (KSWO)- A local volunteer fire department hosted its 8th Annual Brisket Dinner fundraiser today.

Thanks to an amazing show of support from the community, the fire department ran out of food before noon!

The fire department and its supporters say the event is something they all look forward to and have come to depend on.

“If you know a volunteer firefighter, they do this because they love not because they have to. A small thanks goes a long way,” said Aaron Blades, a volunteer firefighter.

"We are so thankful for our volunteer fire department. They have this brunch every year and even take the time to deliver to the teachers so that we don't have to do get it. They serve our community. We are so thankful for their hours of volunteerism. *** The Parade wouldn't be as great with our volunteer fire department," said Karen Richmond, the parade organizer and student council advisor for Temple High School.

The department estimates with the help of a donation from the Masonic Lodge, and today's supporters they raised between $1,500 and $2,500.

The funds raised will help the department pay for wildland bunker gear. The department says they would also like to purchase the Jaws of Life.

