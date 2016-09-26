OK Army National Guard’s “Rolling Thunder” departs for yearlong deployment

OK Army National Guard’s “Rolling Thunder” departs for yearlong - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MUSTANG, OK (KSWO) – Family and friends gathered at the Mustang High School Event Center to send off more than 160 Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen from the 1345th Transportation Company, 90th Troop Command, for their yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia.

The 1345th, also known as “Rolling Thunder”, will conduct tactical convoy operations by providing security escorts and ammunition resupply within their area in support of Operation Spartan Shield, an operation conducting regional engagements in much of Southwest Asia.

“I could not ask for a better group of Soldiers to deploy with and represent our unit in the Oklahoma Army National Guard,” said Capt. Dustin Ruth said, commander of the 1345th.

The unit recently completed their pre-mobilization training at Camp Gruber Training Center and will now move onto their next phase of training at Fort Hood, Texas, prior to going overseas.

“While your loved ones are deployed, you have a family; you have a family of 9,000 strong,” Maj. Gen. Robbie Asher, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said. “All of us back here are here to support you with anything you may need during your loved one’s deployment.”

The unit is stationed at the Mustang Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma.

