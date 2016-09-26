TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Duncan Bypass closed overnight

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan Bypass between Bois d'Arc and US 81 will be closed overnight tomorrow and Wednesday. The road will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on September 27 and 28.

An additional three days will also be needed, though they have yet to be scheduled at this time.

Avoid the area during the overnight hours or follow the posted detour sign.

