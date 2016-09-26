2016 Bushels for Books applications now available for OK teachers

OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers and the Oklahoma Farming and Ranching Foundation Bushels for Books program applications are now available. The Bushels for Books program awards teachers and school librarians with bushel baskets of accurate agriculture books to be used in their classrooms and school libraries.

“This is a great way to bring agriculture into school classrooms across the state,” said Jeramy Rich, Oklahoma Farming and Ranching Foundation president. “We are honored to provide these resources to teachers to help them incorporate agriculture into their classroom lessons.”

The Oklahoma Farming and Ranching Foundation was formed in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit to enhance awareness and understanding of agriculture’s contribution and importance to the state of Oklahoma. Through educational and social programs for citizens of all ages, the Foundation aims to help Oklahomans understand the positive impact agriculture has on the state and the importance of protecting it for future generations. From promoting and assisting beginning farmers and ranchers to educating youth interested in agricultural pursuits, the foundation creates agricultural awareness.

Applications can be found at www.okfarmingandranchingfoundation.org/bushels-for-books. Applications must be submitted no later than Monday, Oct. 24 to:

Oklahoma Farming and Ranching Foundation

Attn: Amanda Rosholt

2501 N. Stiles

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

OR

Amanda.rosholt@aggiving.org

One application per school will be accepted. Multiple teachers are encouraged to apply together since books cover various grade levels. Most of the books are appropriate for Pre-K through 4th grade. Each entry will receive one book for taking the time to apply. Awards will be presented during the Bushels for Books Flapjack Fundraiser breakfast at the Oklahoma Farm Bureau state annual meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.

Contact Amanda Rosholt with questions at Amanda.rosholt@aggiving.org or (405) 202-1463.

