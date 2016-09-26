New buses are on the Lawton City Council agenda - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New buses are on the Lawton City Council agenda

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
The Blue Counterclockwise route will start going to the Lawton Food Bank during a trial period. (Source KSWO) The Blue Counterclockwise route will start going to the Lawton Food Bank during a trial period. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow, the Lawton City Council will discuss proposals to order new buses for the city's mass transit system and to add a staff member to handle municipal securities disclosures.

The meeting, which also will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, near Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

City Transit Trust members will consider authorizing a $1.6 million purchase order to buy four heavy-duty buses for LATS. Trust members gave permission for bus purchases back in May. The buses cost approximately $401,807 per vehicle. City officials said that because each bus is built to specifications, it will take months for the vehicles to be built and shipped to Lawton.

LATS also applied for funding through the Federal Transit Administration's competitive grant program. The City of Lawton has been notified that the grant was not approved for Lawton.

Mass transit officials have said the new buses are crucial replacements for an aging fleet that still has some of its original buses but also has relied on used buses from other mass transit systems to continue to run its five fixed routes.  Without the replacement buses, LATS has said it would have to make adjustments in some fixed routes if any route buses become inoperable.

