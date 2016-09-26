Hero sandwiches with LPD heroes at LCS

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local daycare invited local police officers out today to talk to their students and enjoy a lunch together.

Lawton Christian school invited the local police to "Hero Sandwiches with Local Heros" Day today. At this event, local officers got to speak to the students, enjoy a free lunch, and pray with the students.

They were also given "survivor kits" to keep in their car to brighten their day. The kits were full of candy to remind the officers of all the good that they do.

Daycare Director, Felicia Lewis Cypress, says events like this are especially important to stop the racial tension involved when dealing with police officers.

“With all the racial tension that’s going on, it has to start with this age to stop that divide and show that the police are there to protect us and that we should love them and protect them,” said Cypress.



The LCS daycare opened in August and they plan on honoring a different community service each month. Next month they are planning an event to honor local firefighters.

