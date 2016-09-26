No active threat at Fletcher schools - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

No active threat at Fletcher schools

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FLETCHER, OK (KSWO)- There is no active threat at Fletcher Schools. The school was placed on a soft lockdown today as a precaution.

Fletcher superintendent Shane Gilbreath assures that the threat made last week has been taken care of. The threat of bring a gun to school was made by a minor. That minor will no longer be attending Fletcher schools.

There was also increased police presence on campus today as a precaution. External and classroom doors were locked. The only entrance is through the main office. Elementary students enjoyed indoor recess today. High school students were allowed to leave for lunch.

A big thanks goes out to the military parents who took time out of their day this morning to watch over early drop-offs before the Fletcher police and Comanche County Sheriff’s office took over.

