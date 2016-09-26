Foreman Fall Festival: Prairie House hosts fundraiser for preser - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Foreman Fall Festival: Prairie House hosts fundraiser for preservation

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
The street view of the WT Foreman Prairie House on Oak Ave (Source Main Street Duncan) The street view of the WT Foreman Prairie House on Oak Ave (Source Main Street Duncan)
Gail Loafman pauses for a photo with BancFirst President, Ben Herrington, during a preservation event (Source Main Street Duncan) Gail Loafman pauses for a photo with BancFirst President, Ben Herrington, during a preservation event (Source Main Street Duncan)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The W. T. Foreman Historic House Museum will host a fall festival on Saturday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the community to enjoy watching football tailgate style, the Pastors Perfect Pie Auction, dulcimers, and more.

The non-profit organization, the Prairie House Foundation, recently took a look at what is needed for the property to continue to function as a viable space for the citizens of Duncan.  The board members and volunteers decided to host the Foreman Fall Fest, while adding new events that everyone in the community can enjoy.

“The Pastor’s Perfect Pie auction is going to be a new, fun event this year,” said auction coordinator, Laura McGouran. “and we (the committee) think the competitiveness related to the trophy will get people excited to participate.”

The trophy is a 1926 Loving Cup won by Pat Hale’s, 2016 Founder’s Day Queen, and Foreman House board member, grandfather from a golf tournament in 1926. Pat has bequeathed the cup; the cup will travel with the winner and be displayed for the entire year at the Pastor’s church; the auction will take place form 2:00-3:00 p.m. In addition to the Pastor’s perfect Pie auction, the board will serve lunch for those while watching college football on the 65’ screen, free popcorn and ice cream will be available from the soda fountain dating back to the late 1800’s, tours of the museum will continue throughout the day and dulcimers will play from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. for a free concert.

“We will begin the annual Okarche Cinnamon Roll sale the day of the festival,” said Loafman.“We’ll have those back for those who purchased before Thanksgiving so all you relatives can enjoy Oklahoma cinnamon rolls.”

If you would like more information regarding the Pastor’s Perfect Pie Auction, or to donate a pie, please drop off your dessert on Saturday, October 1 to the Foreman house. To pre-purchase tickets for dinner, please visit eventrbite.com or call Gail at 580-251-0027 or Susan at 580-656-6996 or visit the Prairie House built by WT Foreman on Facebook.

