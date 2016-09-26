CU presents “The Tempest,” Shakepeare’s magical tale of revenge - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CU presents “The Tempest,” Shakepeare’s magical tale of revenge and reconciliation

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One of Shakespeare’s last and greatest works, “The Tempest”, has been called part fairy tale, part romance and nothing but pure magic. The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts brings this classic tale of shipwreck and salvation to the stage from September 29 through October 2 at the Cameron University Theatre.

The curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, military, CU faculty and staff and non-Cameron students. Cameron University students received on free admission with CU-ID.

“It is delightful to see what imaginative characters the students have created,” says Dr Deidre Onishi, who is directing the production. “It is a fun show.”

Set during the golden age of sea exploration, “The Tempest” is a magical fantasy filled with sorcery, shipwrecks, betrayal and redemption. The story centers on Prospero, a white-magic sorcerer and the rightful Duke of Milan, who now dwells on an enchanted island with his daughter, Miranda. Twelve years earlier, the duke's brother, Antonio, and Alonso, the King of Naples, conspired to usurp his throne. Prospero and Miranda were set adrift in a leaky boat, but they escaped drowning and washed ashore upon an island. Prospero is served on his island by Ariel, a spirit who he freed from a tree with magic, and Caliban, son of the witch Sycorax. When magic reveals that a ship bearing his old enemies is sailing near the island, Prospero summons a storm to wreck their ship with the intent of exacting revenge upon the group.

“The Tempest” is believed to have been written in 1610-11 and can be seen as Shakespeare’s most ‘theatrical” play. It is considered by many scholars to be the last play that Shakespeare wrote alone. Critics also believe that the central character of Prospero may represent Shakespeare himself, for not long after the play was written Shakespeare retired to Stratford and never returned to London or to his theatrical life.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly