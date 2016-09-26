CU presents “The Tempest,” Shakepeare’s magical tale of revenge and reconciliation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One of Shakespeare’s last and greatest works, “The Tempest”, has been called part fairy tale, part romance and nothing but pure magic. The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts brings this classic tale of shipwreck and salvation to the stage from September 29 through October 2 at the Cameron University Theatre.

The curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, military, CU faculty and staff and non-Cameron students. Cameron University students received on free admission with CU-ID.

“It is delightful to see what imaginative characters the students have created,” says Dr Deidre Onishi, who is directing the production. “It is a fun show.”

Set during the golden age of sea exploration, “The Tempest” is a magical fantasy filled with sorcery, shipwrecks, betrayal and redemption. The story centers on Prospero, a white-magic sorcerer and the rightful Duke of Milan, who now dwells on an enchanted island with his daughter, Miranda. Twelve years earlier, the duke's brother, Antonio, and Alonso, the King of Naples, conspired to usurp his throne. Prospero and Miranda were set adrift in a leaky boat, but they escaped drowning and washed ashore upon an island. Prospero is served on his island by Ariel, a spirit who he freed from a tree with magic, and Caliban, son of the witch Sycorax. When magic reveals that a ship bearing his old enemies is sailing near the island, Prospero summons a storm to wreck their ship with the intent of exacting revenge upon the group.

“The Tempest” is believed to have been written in 1610-11 and can be seen as Shakespeare’s most ‘theatrical” play. It is considered by many scholars to be the last play that Shakespeare wrote alone. Critics also believe that the central character of Prospero may represent Shakespeare himself, for not long after the play was written Shakespeare retired to Stratford and never returned to London or to his theatrical life.

