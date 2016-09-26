MedWatch- Spirit of Survival offers something for everyone - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

MedWatch- Spirit of Survival offers something for everyone

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Spirit of Survival has something for everyone. From the morning's competitive races, to the kids marathon and Spirit Walk when cancer patients, survivors, family members and citizens walk a mile at the end of the day to remind us why the race is done in the first place.

"We celebrate the lives of the patients that are no longer with us and we encourage and support the patients that are going through cancer treatment right now," said Andrea Hadley.

Race coordinator Andrea Hadley says even if you don't want to participate in the spirit walk, you can still come out to support the cancer patients who are walking because it can be difficult for some to finish.

"It means the absolute world to them to see out there encouraging them and cheering them on. And when they cross that finish line and they get that medal...that medal that's put around their neck means so much more than just finishing a race. It absolutely shows love and community spirit and support of our friends and neighbors right here in Southwest Oklahoma," said Hadley.

Hadley says when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, friends and family often ask what they can do. She says the race is good way to show your support.

"You can participate and your registration fees go directly to the cancer centers of southwest Oklahoma and goes to clinical trials and cancer research for cancer patients in our community which is so important," said Hadley.

Hadley says when a clinical trial works it's put into a national data base and can affect more than just that cancer patient.

"It touches us here is SWO but it's so much bigger than us here. It goes all over the United States and the world," said Hadley.

If you'd like to show support and participate in the 5K, quarter marathon, half marathon, kid’s marathon, or the spirit walk then go to spiritofsurvival.com. If you've already registered for an event, you can get the Spirit Special and participate in the Spirit walk for an additional $10.

