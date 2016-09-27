Sex offender found living in abandoned home, near school in Lawt - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sex offender found living in abandoned home, near school in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
William Patrick (Source Lawton Police Department) William Patrick (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Police arrested a man for failure to register as a sex offender after police learned that he was living in an abandoned home within 2000 feet of Learning Tree Academy. Around 2:00 p.m. on September 26, police made contact with William Patrick on the 2400 block of Northwest 42nd Street.

Patrick is a level 1 sex offender and is required to register until 2055. Patrick told officers that he had been staying in Lawton for a little over a week and had made no effort to register. Patrick stated that he had stayed at the vacant residence on Northwest 42nd Street for the past two or three days. He said that he had also stayed at 400 block Northwest Dearborn Avenue for two to four days.

Patrick was placed under arrest for failing to comply with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act due to him not registering with the Lawton Police Department, living within 2000 feet of a public school, and living within 2000 feet of a public park. He was booked into the Lawton City Jail without incident.

Way to go, LPD!

