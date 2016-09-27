National Cowboy Museum hosts unique art sale and exhibition

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) –The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum will host Small Works, Great Wonders November 11, a sale designed to serve established fine art collectors as well as those interested in acquiring their first pieces. The event features a fusion of traditional and contemporary paintings and sculptures at affordable prices. During this unique sale and exhibition, purchasers may leave with art in hand at the end of the evening.

“This year’s Small Works, Great Wonders attendees can expect a fresh take on our annual show,” said Steven Karr, Museum President and CEO. “From traditional takes on various Western subject matter by some of the nation’s top painters and sculptors, to more contemporary perspectives by emerging artists, there’s a feeling of energy in this year’s sale, providing something for everyone.”

Attendees are invited to enjoy an evening surrounded by the art of more than 100 diverse artists from across the nation, with works spanning the full spectrum of both Western and traditional American genres. The show is designed specifically to appeal to first-time art purchasers and includes varying price-points. The event will include door prizes, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and live music. All unsold art will remain on display at the Museum and available for purchase through December 31.

Tickets are $65 for Museum members and $75 for the general public. Reservations are suggested and can be made at www.nationalcowboymuseum.org/smallworks/ or by calling the Museum at 405-478-2250 ext. 218.

