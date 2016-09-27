Waurika unveils new city website

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO)- The City of Waurika now has a new way you can get information about the city.

The city has unveiled a new website that features a calendar of events, a city government tab, and community links to help you find all the information you may need. There is also a link to make payments for utility bills or court fines online now.

Visit Waurikaok.com to see all the amenities that the page offers residents of the Waurika community.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.