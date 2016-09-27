The annual SWOSU-Sayre Fall Literary Festival is October 12 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

The annual SWOSU-Sayre Fall Literary Festival is October 12

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO)- The festival is a mix of presentations, workshops, panel discussions, book signings, vendors, and student entries to view.  The theme for this year’s event is A Penny for Your Thoughts.

“The Literary Festival is an opportunity to showcase talented local writers, and we’re excited to bring people to campus for the event every year,” said festival coordinator and SWOSU-Sayre Instructor Terry Ford.

At 9:00 a.m., coin collector and historian Michael Moore will present “Coins of Antiquity,” featuring his coins from ancient literature, and SWOSU-Sayre Instructor Judy Haught will discuss her non-fiction book Heroes in our Midst, which details combat experiences of western Oklahoma veterans. At 10:00 a.m., Moore will present “Coins of Antiquity,” Part 2, and Oklahoma author Sue Funkhouser will discuss her novel Secret Places.

The 11:00 a.m. sessions will feature children’s author Jan Gimlin and her humorous book about two pups, The Adventures of Franz and Jethro, and Western Writers of America Spur Awards finalist Sheldon Russell will discuss his murder mystery, The Yard Dog, which is set in Oklahoma near a German POW camp during World War II.

“We’re expecting high school and college students to attend, but the general public is also invited, and admission is free,” Ford said.

Attendees will enjoy free lunch at noon provided by InterBank of Sayre.

Every year in conjunction with the festival, SWOSU-Sayre releases its anthology, which features stories, poems and photographs submitted by college students.  At 1:00 p.m., student anthology contributors will discuss their works.

That evening at 6:00 p.m., Gallery@112 in downtown Sayre will host an open mic night in conjunction with the Literary Festival.  Singers, songwriters, and poets are invited to perform their works for a live audience.

Booth space remains available for authors and vendors. 

For more information, contact Terry Ford by e-mail at terry.ford@swosu.edu or by phone at 580-928-5533.

