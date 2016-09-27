SWOSU presents "A Night at the Movies" free concert - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

SWOSU presents "A Night at the Movies" free concert

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO)- Southwestern Oklahoma State University Symphony Orchestra will present “A Night at the Movies” on Tuesday, October 4. The free concert celebrating music of the big screen will begin at 8:15 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Weatherford campus.

With scores from the romantic “Titanic” and epic “The Lord of the Rings” to the adventurous “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Mission Impossible,” the SWOSU Symphony Orchestra will feature music from legendary composers Howard Shore, Lalo Schifrin, John Barry and more.

The SWOSU Symphony Orchestra is conducted by Dr. Hsuan-Yu Alex Lee, who will be violin soloist. Dr. ChihChen Sophia Lee will be featured as piano soloist, and Kristen Williams and Ethan Mazzio will be soprano and tenor features respectively. The student conductor is Austin Smith.

For more information about the upcoming concert, contact the SWOSU Music Department at 580-774-3765.

