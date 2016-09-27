Pedestrian dies, driver charged with DUI

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On August 21, police responded to an accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Yesterday, the driver of the vehicle, Patricia Patterson, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Just after 9:00 p.m. on August 21, police arrived at Northwest 44th Street and West Gore Boulevard to find a woman lying on the ground with a head injury. The Lawton Fire Department performed CPR and the woman was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Patterson was westbound on Gore Boulevard when she struck what she believed to be an animal. When she realized it was a woman walking in the road that she hit, Patterson attempted to render aid until EMS arrived.

At the time of the accident, Patterson was intoxicated. She had a blood alcohol content of .08 and marijuana in her system. Patterson is facing DUI charges. Those charges carry a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to one year in prison. Patterson is expected to appear on the December 14 court docket.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.