Association of OK Nurse Practitioners to host annual conference

MIDWEST CITY, OK (KSWO)– The Association of Oklahoma Nurse Practitioners (AONP) will hold its annual conference October 19-21 at the Sheraton-Reed Convention Center, 5750 Will Rogers Road, in Midwest City.

“The AONP Conference is a fantastic opportunity to learn the latest techniques, sharpen your professional skills, gain important continuing education credits and network with other nurse practitioners,” said Toni Pratt-Reid, AONP president-elect. “In addition, we’ll be discussing our policy goals for the coming legislation session.

Now in its 22nd year, the annual AONP conference has grown to host nearly 400 nurse practitioners from across the state. The Association of Oklahoma Nurse Practitioners represents more than 2,300 advanced practice nurses and students. Its mission is to advance, support and promote the high standards of health care delivered by nurse practitioners and to improve patient access to quality, affordable health care.

“Nurse practitioners have a vital role in increasing Oklahomans’ access to quality, affordable health care. We’ll be continuing our push for full practice authority and want every nurse practitioner in Oklahoma to be involved in that effort.”

The conference will offer workshops and seminars on a range of health care topics, including diabetes, cardiovascular health, antibiotics and infectious disease. The conference is approved for 18.75 hours of continuing education credits, including 10.27 hours of pharmacology, by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. It is also approved for 22.2 Category B continuing education pharmacology hours by the Oklahoma Board of Nursing.

Conference organizers are offering discounted registration rates for students and for AONP members. Early registration discounts continue through October 1. For more information or to register for the conference, go to npofoklahoma.com.

