Students set to lead Cameron’s 2016 Convocation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Three Cameron University students have been selected to speak on behalf of the university’s student body during Convocation 2016, a celebration of academic excellence. Jessica Gesell, Vicky Smith and Jennifer Stringham will share personal stories of accomplishment and inspiration during the annual event. Convocation, a Cameron tradition highlighted by musical performances and colorful pageantry, will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, September 30, in Aggie Gym and is open to the public.

“Cameron’s outstanding students are highly deserving of recognition during our annual observance of excellence in academic endeavors,” says Ronna Vanderslice, Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We will hear from three students, each of whom will share her personal journey toward degree completion.”

Chemistry was Jessica Gesell’s selected major from the day she enrolled at Cameron University. While being active in her classroom studies and laboratory work, she found time to serve as a counselor for NanoExplorers: A High School Summer Science Academy, and the Aerospace Engineering Summer Academy for middle school girls. Gesell has served as an officer in several organizations, including the presidencies of the local chapters of Pi Mu Epsilon (the national honor society for mathematics) and Gamma Sigma Epsilon (the national chemistry honor society), and served as vice president of the Chemistry Club. She has given numerous presentations at regional and national meetings of the American Chemical Society and at Oklahoma Research Day. Gesell is a Louis Stokes Scholar and an ACS Scholar. After graduation, she plans to pursue another degree in chemical engineering.

Marlow native Vicky Smith discovered her passion for writing at a young age. She will graduate in May with two Bachelor of Arts degrees, with majors in English (with a concentration in creative writing) and communication (with a concentration in journalism). Smith is a PLUS Scholar, an active community volunteer, a tutor for the Center for writers, and the managing editor of the Cameron Collegian. She has appeared on the President’s Honor Roll throughout her collegiate career and is a member of Sigma Tau Delta, the international English honor society; Lambda Pi Eta, the national communication honor society; and Phi Kappa Phi. Last spring, she received the Dennis Lang Scholarship in Journalism and was named to Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities as well as to Cameron’s Top 20.

A non-traditional student, Jennifer Stringham first came to Lawton when her husband was assigned to Fort Sill. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Cameron University in 2014 and will graduate from CU in May 2017 with a Master of Science in Behavioral Sciences with a concentration in marriage and family. Stringham is a member Psi Chi, the national psychology honor society, and Phi Kappa Phi. She has appeared on CU honor lists every semester for which she has been eligible. Stringham received a graduate tuition scholarship and the Fulbright Helvey Scholarship.

CU’s student body is the focal point of Convocation. Honor students are selected to carry banners for each academic department. Faculty and staff members attired in academic regalia complete the processional. During the ceremony, honor and scholarship students receive special recognition for their academic achievements.

