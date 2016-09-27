Businesses along 2nd St in Lawton experience power outage

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A power outage has been reported in Lawton. Businesses along 2nd street in Lawton are out of power.

Public Service of Oklahoma reports that only 23 customers are affected. Power went down at 11:15 a.m. and is expected to be back up at 2:30 p.m. Crews are working from behind the mall down to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

PSO says a power line faulted and they’re building a temporary line to restore the power.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.