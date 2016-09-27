Gov Fallin names businessman to join OK Works Leadership team - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin announced that Mike Fuller, general manager at American Castings in Pryor, has been named a regional leader to support the “Oklahoma Works” education, workforce and job creation initiative.

Fuller will lead the Key Economic Network (KEN) that covers the northeast region of Oklahoma. To address regional workforce needs, Oklahoma Works established nine KENs with each headed by a “business champion” to coordinate local efforts to support Oklahoma Works.

“We are so thankful for our Oklahoma Works partners, particularly the KEN champions across the state, for their leadership and willingness to collaborate to better connect job-seekers to the skills and job opportunities in high-demand industries,” said Fallin.

Oklahoma Works is a coalition of partners working to connect resources, education, training and job opportunities to build the state’s workforce. The initiative aims to ensure all Oklahomans have the skills and education necessary to enter and advance in rewarding careers and Oklahoma businesses have the talented workforce they need to succeed.

A KEN leader has been tapped in each region to build local partnerships and spearhead efforts to align education and workforce to meet regional needs.

“The premise of Oklahoma Works is simple. Our state is a national leader in economic growth, but we do not have enough skilled workers to meet the workforce demands of our companies,” said Fallin. “Put simply, we are not creating the kind of workforce we need to attract and retain the high-quality, good paying jobs necessary for Oklahoma’s future.”

The other Oklahoma Works KEN champions are:

  • John Barton, president of BancFirst in Muskogee
  • Jeff Greenlee, president of NBC Bank in Altus
  • Nathaniel Harding, president of Harding and Shelton Exploration in Oklahoma City
  • Lundy Kiger, vice president and director of government relations at AES Shady Point in Poteau
  • Chuck Mills, president of Mills Machine Co., in Shawnee
  • Ryan Posey, president of HIS Sensing, Inc., in Chickasha
  • Stuart Solomon, president and chief executive officer of AEP-PSO in Tulsa
  • Jimmy Stallings, president of Envirotech Engineering and Consulting, Inc., in Enid

An Oklahoma Works summit is scheduled for October 6. The event will present lessons learned, showcase national best practices and promote the vision of Oklahoma Works. Registration information can be found at: http://www.okstatechamber.com/events.

