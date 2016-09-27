Duncan Bypass open tonight following early completion

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan Bypass will be open to thru traffic between Bois D’Arc Avenue and US-81 following early completion of initial bridge beam installation for Phase 1 South Connector of the Duncan Bypass.

The work previously planned for initial beam installation scheduled from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday is no longer necessary.

Additional closures are anticipated beginning October 5, more details will be sent out as they become available.

Overall completion of the Duncan Bypass South Connection Phase 1 is scheduled for spring 2017, weather permitting.

