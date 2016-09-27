Muskogee jailer sentenced for rape of inmate

MUSKOGEE, OK (KSWO)- A Muskogee County detention officer will spend 10 years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a female inmate. Today, Harold Shinn pled guilty to second-degree rape.

In January, the Muskogee County District Attorney requested OSBI investigate an allegation of official misconduct involving Shinn and several inmates. OSBI special agents conducted the investigation and, with the help of Muskogee County deputies, arrested Shinn for second-degree rape.

When released from prison, he will face five years of probation.

