“Lessons from Abroad: Opportunities of a Borderless World” explored at USAO symposium

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)– The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma invites the public to attend the 9th annual Ray, Mary & Nita Giles Symposium for Citizenship and Public Service on October 6 with Dr. Richard Heinzl delivering the keynote address.

Heinzl will inspire the audience with stories of his time as a public servant for Doctors Without Borders Canada, which he founded in 1988. He will take the audience past the expected sphere of humanitarian aid stories to reveal a remarkable world with universal lessons and incredible human stories. The symposium begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Te Ata Memorial Auditorium at USAO, 1727 West Alabama, Chickasha. The event is free and open to the public.

Heinzl was one of the first Canadian representatives to travel overseas, embodying the mission of the organization to help heal and care for those in need. Heinzl is now the Global Medical Director of WorldCare International based in Boston, which, like Doctors Without Borders, aims to help improve worldwide healthcare.

“We are delighted to have a humanitarian as world renowned as Dr. Heinzl present during this year’s Giles Symposium,” said Dr. James Finck, assistant professor of American history and chair of the symposium committee. “Dr. Heinzl is known for his work with Doctors Without Borders, aiding those in need around the world. It is our hope that his speech will illuminate why it is more important today than ever before for individuals to have a non-conventional approach to problem-solving, and open minds to consider the global impact public service can have.”

Doctors Without Borders is a humanitarian organization famous for its unyielding implementation of medical assistance to war-torn countries without the presence of adequate healthcare. The donation-based institution has several on-going medical projects in over 70 countries, with national offices across the globe. Doctors Without Borders aspires to bring public attention to global crises to attempt to alleviate human suffering.

USAO’s Ray, Mary & Nita Giles Symposium for Citizenship and Public Service is sponsored annually by the USAO Foundation and was inspired by endowment funds created by Oklahoma College for Women alumni Mary Martin Giles, her husband, Ray, and their daughter, Nita.

For more information, call 405-574-1362 or visit www.usao.edu.

