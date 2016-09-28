MOST WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lawton Convenience Store robbed at gunpoint

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Convenience Store, 2202 Southwest 11th Street, was robbed on Tuesday. The Lawton Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. An employee reported that an unknown man entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspect was wearing all black and a mask.

